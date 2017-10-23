Edition:
Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)

MRON.L on London Stock Exchange

225.60GBp
4:11pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
224.60
Open
225.50
Day's High
225.90
Day's Low
223.00
Volume
1,113,857
Avg. Vol
9,473,905
52-wk High
261.95
52-wk Low
162.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.62 1.62 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,148.58 2,217.25 2,056.00 2,281.95
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,201.42 2,342.89 2,008.00 2,349.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 9.75 10.80 9.10 8.91
Year Ending Dec-18 11 10.90 12.40 9.90 10.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.50 17.50 17.50 17.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,148.58 2,159.20 2,159.79 2,190.59 2,281.95
Year Ending Dec-18 2,201.42 2,214.04 2,229.28 2,265.01 2,349.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.75 9.80 9.83 10.14 8.91
Year Ending Dec-18 10.90 11.03 11.19 11.56 10.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Melrose Industries PLC News

