Edition:
India

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$78.81
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,647,320
52-wk High
$78.96
52-wk Low
$56.66

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.71 June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 15 15 15 14
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 12
(3) HOLD 7 8 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.85 1.89 1.92 1.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 25 24,273.60 24,551.20 24,081.60 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 16 25,568.70 27,807.00 24,278.70 24,338.70
Year Ending Jun-17 27 96,239.40 96,522.00 96,038.60 --
Year Ending Jun-18 25 104,528.00 106,902.00 101,597.00 99,515.70
Year Ending Jun-19 24 112,618.00 119,371.00 107,331.00 106,135.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 27 0.71 0.78 0.68 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 17 0.79 0.99 0.75 0.80
Year Ending Jun-17 31 3.03 3.11 3.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 26 3.20 3.79 2.98 3.22
Year Ending Jun-19 24 3.61 4.43 3.33 3.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.04 13.00 8.00 9.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 24,273.60 24,700.00 426.41 1.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 23,620.70 23,557.00 63.69 0.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25,282.30 25,838.00 555.67 2.20
Quarter Ending Sep-16 21,713.10 22,334.00 620.86 2.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 22,148.50 22,642.00 493.50 2.23
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.71 0.98 0.27 38.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.70 0.73 0.03 4.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.79 0.84 0.05 6.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.68 0.76 0.08 11.27
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.58 0.69 0.11 18.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 24,273.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 25,568.70 25,568.70 25,442.40 25,669.10 24,338.70
Year Ending Jun-17 96,239.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 104,528.00 104,526.00 104,353.00 104,437.00 99,515.70
Year Ending Jun-19 112,618.00 112,611.00 111,943.00 112,250.00 106,135.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.71 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0.79 0.79 0.77 0.80 0.80
Year Ending Jun-17 3.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3.20 3.20 3.18 3.22 3.22
Year Ending Jun-19 3.61 3.61 3.56 3.61 3.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Microsoft Corp News

» More MSFT.OQ News