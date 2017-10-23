Edition:
Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)

MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange

470.80GBp
4:13pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.80 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
470.00
Open
470.50
Day's High
470.90
Day's Low
465.90
Volume
57,356
Avg. Vol
294,761
52-wk High
470.90
52-wk Low
257.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.12 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 421.56 426.00 417.00 422.30
Year Ending Dec-18 7 439.50 449.70 432.00 443.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 21.15 22.70 20.70 20.40
Year Ending Dec-18 7 22.70 24.70 21.70 22.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 421.56 421.56 420.54 416.36 422.30
Year Ending Dec-18 439.50 439.50 438.52 434.95 443.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21.15 21.15 20.98 20.31 20.40
Year Ending Dec-18 22.70 22.70 22.58 22.16 22.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

