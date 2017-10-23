Edition:
Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

MTAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,950.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

28.00 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
1,922.00
Open
1,865.00
Day's High
1,960.00
Day's Low
1,821.00
Volume
133,030
Avg. Vol
223,640
52-wk High
2,600.00
52-wk Low
1,731.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 9,375.00 9,375.00 9,375.00 10,047.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 10,227.00 10,227.00 10,227.00 11,200.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 230.00 230.00 230.00 241.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 256.00 256.00 256.00 305.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.70 7.70 7.70 7.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,375.00 9,375.00 9,375.00 9,076.00 10,047.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10,227.00 10,227.00 10,227.00 10,079.00 11,200.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 230.00 230.00 230.00 254.00 241.00
Year Ending Dec-18 256.00 256.00 256.00 291.00 305.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

