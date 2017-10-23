MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)
MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
11.22EGP
5:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
£-0.11 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
£11.33
Open
£11.40
Day's High
£11.48
Day's Low
£11.22
Volume
349,637
Avg. Vol
545,423
52-wk High
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|7,196.00
|7,196.00
|7,196.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|10,084.00
|10,084.00
|10,084.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,196.00
|7,144.00
|7,144.00
|7,144.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,084.00
|8,779.00
|8,779.00
|8,779.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.50
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0