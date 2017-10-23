Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 7,196.00 7,196.00 7,196.00 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 10,084.00 10,084.00 10,084.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.10 1.10 1.10 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.50 1.50 1.50 --