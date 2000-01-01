Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)
MTNL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
20.20INR
3:59pm IST
20.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+1.51%)
Rs0.30 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs19.90
Rs19.90
Open
Rs20.00
Rs20.00
Day's High
Rs20.65
Rs20.65
Day's Low
Rs19.90
Rs19.90
Volume
1,598,604
1,598,604
Avg. Vol
1,501,437
1,501,437
52-wk High
Rs27.45
Rs27.45
52-wk Low
Rs15.60
Rs15.60
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
- BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considers proposal for assets monetization
- BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows