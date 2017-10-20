Edition:
Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

MWDP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€138.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
63,268
52-wk High
€142.50
52-wk Low
€99.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 2 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.00 2.22 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 8,637.86 8,677.72 8,598.00 10,374.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 9,033.27 9,127.54 8,939.00 10,861.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 4.80 7.03 2.24 4.04
Year Ending Dec-18 3 6.06 8.42 3.39 6.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,437.00 1,444.00 7.00 0.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,637.86 8,637.86 8,637.86 8,674.57 10,374.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9,033.27 9,033.27 9,033.27 9,159.51 10,861.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.80 4.80 4.80 6.43 4.04
Year Ending Dec-18 6.06 6.06 6.06 8.41 6.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Wendel SE News

