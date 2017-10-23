Edition:
Nanogate SE (N7GG.DE)

N7GG.DE on Xetra

51.37EUR
5:31pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.37 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€51.00
Open
€51.49
Day's High
€51.86
Day's Low
€51.12
Volume
1,472
Avg. Vol
11,168
52-wk High
€53.98
52-wk Low
€30.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 171.02 174.00 169.60 119.79
Year Ending Dec-18 6 182.25 184.50 180.00 132.06
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.58 0.61 0.57 0.67
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.83 0.88 0.73 1.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 31.80 31.80 31.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 171.02 169.72 169.72 161.76 119.79
Year Ending Dec-18 182.25 182.25 182.25 180.81 132.06
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.51 0.67
Year Ending Dec-18 0.83 0.85 0.85 0.86 1.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Nanogate SE News

