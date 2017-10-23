Edition:
Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

711.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs713.70
Open
Rs722.90
Day's High
Rs724.00
Day's Low
Rs709.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
67,037
52-wk High
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.56 1.62 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,023.00 2,023.00 2,023.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 7,640.00 7,689.00 7,547.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9,030.71 9,248.00 8,802.00 9,534.20
Year Ending Mar-19 7 10,464.60 10,870.00 10,233.00 10,815.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 22.90 23.60 22.14 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 27.35 28.00 26.30 27.10
Year Ending Mar-19 7 33.44 35.10 31.85 30.92

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1,250.00 1,455.76 205.76 16.46
Quarter Ending Jun-12 2,046.78 1,565.09 481.69 23.53
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 13.85 3.96 9.89 71.41

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,023.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 7,640.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,030.71 9,030.71 9,050.83 9,050.83 9,534.20
Year Ending Mar-19 10,464.60 10,464.60 10,502.50 10,502.50 10,815.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 22.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27.35 27.35 27.41 27.41 27.10
Year Ending Mar-19 33.44 33.44 33.36 33.36 30.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

