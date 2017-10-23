Edition:
National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)

NALU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

84.95INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs85.45
Open
Rs85.80
Day's High
Rs87.20
Day's Low
Rs84.65
Volume
4,979,083
Avg. Vol
4,687,826
52-wk High
Rs89.55
52-wk Low
Rs45.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 5 6
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.91 2.80 2.91 3.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 22,609.00 23,559.00 21,659.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 73,684.40 79,337.70 70,224.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 83,545.00 96,434.00 72,500.00 75,533.70
Year Ending Mar-19 8 85,832.20 100,256.00 72,927.00 80,028.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11 3.55 4.70 2.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 4.44 5.90 3.60 3.65
Year Ending Mar-19 9 5.17 7.60 4.00 3.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 17,719.70 18,132.00 412.33 2.33
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17,228.20 15,281.80 1,946.40 11.30
Quarter Ending Mar-16 17,772.00 18,368.60 596.59 3.36
Quarter Ending Dec-15 16,853.20 16,159.70 693.55 4.12
Quarter Ending Sep-15 16,557.20 17,804.00 1,246.79 7.53
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.76 0.63 0.13 17.46
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.70 0.52 0.18 25.71
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.60 0.81 0.21 35.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.60 0.88 0.28 46.67
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.38 0.63 0.75 54.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,609.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 73,684.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 83,545.00 83,461.30 82,866.70 82,959.70 75,533.70
Year Ending Mar-19 85,832.20 85,773.80 83,704.90 83,629.50 80,028.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.44 4.45 4.44 4.43 3.65
Year Ending Mar-19 5.17 5.28 4.80 4.67 3.48

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

National Aluminium Co Ltd News

