Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 8.48 13.00 5.00 12.26 Year Ending Dec-18 5 11.96 16.00 5.50 9.96 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 -1.18 -0.61 -1.43 -1.24 Year Ending Dec-18 5 -1.28 -0.47 -2.00 -1.36