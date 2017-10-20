Naturex SA (NATU.PA)
NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€99.27
€99.27
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,601
4,601
52-wk High
€99.90
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18
€74.18
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|413.17
|423.60
|406.00
|446.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|441.72
|464.80
|431.00
|475.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|2.44
|2.93
|2.00
|2.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|3.13
|3.99
|2.70
|4.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|83.00
|83.20
|0.20
|0.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|74.00
|76.70
|2.70
|3.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|62.00
|62.40
|0.40
|0.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|64.00
|63.90
|0.10
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|60.50
|64.00
|3.50
|5.79
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|413.17
|415.67
|420.46
|420.46
|446.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|441.72
|445.56
|446.96
|451.39
|475.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.44
|2.45
|2.49
|2.49
|2.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.13
|3.17
|3.27
|3.34
|4.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|2
|4
- BRIEF-Naturex signs global distribution agreement with Mycotechnology
- BRIEF-Naturex H1 current operating income stable at 18.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Naturex acquires selected industrial technologies and operations of Haliburton International Foods
- BRIEF-Naturex H1 revenue stable at 207.5 million euros
- BRIEF-Naturex Q1 recurring operating EBITDA up at 15.8 million euros