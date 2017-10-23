Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 11,222.00 11,554.00 10,894.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 13,366.00 13,643.00 13,109.00 11,812.80 Year Ending Mar-19 5 15,276.80 15,939.00 14,665.00 13,533.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 6.82 7.10 6.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 8.44 9.40 7.70 7.05 Year Ending Mar-19 5 9.84 10.90 8.60 9.30