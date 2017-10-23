Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs168.30
Open
Rs167.00
Day's High
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs167.00
Volume
26,845
Avg. Vol
66,627
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.20
|1.25
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|11,222.00
|11,554.00
|10,894.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|13,366.00
|13,643.00
|13,109.00
|11,812.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|15,276.80
|15,939.00
|14,665.00
|13,533.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|6.82
|7.10
|6.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|8.44
|9.40
|7.70
|7.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|9.84
|10.90
|8.60
|9.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|3,165.00
|3,027.50
|137.50
|4.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2.70
|2.56
|0.14
|5.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,222.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13,366.00
|13,366.00
|13,366.00
|13,514.80
|11,812.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,276.80
|15,276.80
|15,276.80
|15,531.50
|13,533.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.82
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.44
|8.44
|8.44
|8.71
|7.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.84
|9.84
|9.84
|10.13
|9.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0