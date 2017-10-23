Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 926.50 1,000.00 870.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 3,721.71 3,875.00 3,630.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 5,413.14 5,931.00 4,709.00 7,850.86 Year Ending Mar-19 6 7,484.67 8,027.00 6,337.00 10,753.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.57 2.30 1.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 6.39 7.00 6.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.06 11.50 7.40 14.16 Year Ending Mar-19 6 13.08 16.20 10.90 20.90