198.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs198.75
Open
Rs200.00
Day's High
Rs203.35
Day's Low
Rs198.00
Volume
58,052
Avg. Vol
41,409
52-wk High
Rs247.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.57 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.50 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 926.50 1,000.00 870.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 3,721.71 3,875.00 3,630.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 5,413.14 5,931.00 4,709.00 7,850.86
Year Ending Mar-19 6 7,484.67 8,027.00 6,337.00 10,753.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.57 2.30 1.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 6.39 7.00 6.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.06 11.50 7.40 14.16
Year Ending Mar-19 6 13.08 16.20 10.90 20.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,019.40 988.31 31.09 3.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 926.50 990.72 64.22 6.93
Quarter Ending Dec-16 955.50 901.68 53.82 5.63
Quarter Ending Sep-16 963.33 878.03 85.31 8.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 934.50 879.86 54.64 5.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.63 1.52 0.11 6.94
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.57 1.42 0.15 9.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.58 1.36 0.22 14.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.63 1.57 0.06 3.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 926.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,721.71 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,413.14 5,413.14 5,501.17 5,501.17 7,850.86
Year Ending Mar-19 7,484.67 7,484.67 7,714.20 7,876.33 10,753.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.57 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 6.39 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.06 9.06 9.30 9.30 14.16
Year Ending Mar-19 13.08 13.08 13.52 14.03 20.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Navkar Corporation Ltd News

