Navkar Corporation Ltd (NAVR.NS)
NAVR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.57
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.71
|1.50
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|926.50
|1,000.00
|870.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|3,721.71
|3,875.00
|3,630.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|5,413.14
|5,931.00
|4,709.00
|7,850.86
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|7,484.67
|8,027.00
|6,337.00
|10,753.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.57
|2.30
|1.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|6.39
|7.00
|6.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9.06
|11.50
|7.40
|14.16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|13.08
|16.20
|10.90
|20.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,019.40
|988.31
|31.09
|3.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|926.50
|990.72
|64.22
|6.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|955.50
|901.68
|53.82
|5.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|963.33
|878.03
|85.31
|8.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|934.50
|879.86
|54.64
|5.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.63
|1.52
|0.11
|6.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.57
|1.42
|0.15
|9.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.58
|1.36
|0.22
|14.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.63
|1.57
|0.06
|3.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|926.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,721.71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,413.14
|5,413.14
|5,501.17
|5,501.17
|7,850.86
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7,484.67
|7,484.67
|7,714.20
|7,876.33
|10,753.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.57
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.06
|9.06
|9.30
|9.30
|14.16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.08
|13.08
|13.52
|14.03
|20.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Navkar Corp seeks members' nod for reappointment of Shantilal Mehta as chairman, MD
- BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp March-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Navkar Corp to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares
- CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 2