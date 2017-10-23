Edition:
NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

254.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs253.60
Open
Rs255.90
Day's High
Rs258.00
Day's Low
Rs253.05
Volume
1,104,353
Avg. Vol
1,411,350
52-wk High
Rs258.00
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 24,751.30 25,106.00 24,347.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 64,685.70 66,096.70 63,039.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 77,196.80 85,100.00 66,096.70 102,992.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6 119,398.00 162,430.00 99,006.00 206,709.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 4.14 5.30 3.47 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 5.12 6.00 4.60 6.07
Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.97 9.53 6.40 10.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,638.50 12,605.60 1,032.92 7.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 24,751.30 23,420.00 1,331.37 5.38
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,485.80 14,082.60 1,403.25 9.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,465.80 12,157.30 2,308.50 15.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,311.00 12,451.90 1,859.08 12.99
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.67 0.71 0.03 4.96
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.70 0.56 0.14 19.74

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 24,751.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 64,685.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 77,196.80 77,228.10 77,228.10 75,471.70 102,992.00
Year Ending Mar-19 119,398.00 119,405.00 119,405.00 104,554.00 206,709.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5.12 5.12 5.12 4.62 6.07
Year Ending Mar-19 7.97 7.97 7.97 6.25 10.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

NBCC (India) Ltd News

