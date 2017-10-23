NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)
NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
254.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs253.60
Open
Rs255.90
Day's High
Rs258.00
Day's Low
Rs253.05
Volume
1,104,353
Avg. Vol
1,411,350
52-wk High
Rs258.00
52-wk Low
Rs132.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|24,751.30
|25,106.00
|24,347.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|64,685.70
|66,096.70
|63,039.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|77,196.80
|85,100.00
|66,096.70
|102,992.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|119,398.00
|162,430.00
|99,006.00
|206,709.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|4.14
|5.30
|3.47
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|5.12
|6.00
|4.60
|6.07
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|7.97
|9.53
|6.40
|10.46
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,638.50
|12,605.60
|1,032.92
|7.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|24,751.30
|23,420.00
|1,331.37
|5.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,485.80
|14,082.60
|1,403.25
|9.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,465.80
|12,157.30
|2,308.50
|15.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,311.00
|12,451.90
|1,859.08
|12.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.67
|0.71
|0.03
|4.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.70
|0.56
|0.14
|19.74
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|24,751.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|64,685.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|77,196.80
|77,228.10
|77,228.10
|75,471.70
|102,992.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|119,398.00
|119,405.00
|119,405.00
|104,554.00
|206,709.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|4.62
|6.07
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7.97
|7.97
|7.97
|6.25
|10.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees
- BRIEF-NBCC signs co-operation institutional relationship MoU with 'Fortum OYJ' - Finland'
- BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees
- BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets contract as project management consultant for canal work for Gosikhurd national project
- BRIEF-NBCC (India) signs agreement with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for 4.64 bln rupees