Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)

NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,548.39ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

119.39 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
21,429.00
Open
21,320.00
Day's High
21,785.00
Day's Low
21,320.00
Volume
319,899
Avg. Vol
1,097,668
52-wk High
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.67 2.67 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 52,043.60 53,036.60 51,282.00 52,807.40
Year Ending Dec-18 8 55,222.90 56,608.00 54,172.00 57,277.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 2,403.42 2,493.00 2,361.60 2,474.77
Year Ending Dec-18 11 2,642.54 2,832.00 2,443.30 2,754.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.07 7.00 5.15 6.40

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 52,043.60 52,043.60 52,571.90 52,688.30 52,807.40
Year Ending Dec-18 55,222.90 55,222.90 55,812.60 56,049.00 57,277.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,403.42 2,403.42 2,410.39 2,411.71 2,474.77
Year Ending Dec-18 2,642.54 2,642.54 2,645.07 2,650.48 2,754.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

