Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)
NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,548.39ZAc
23 Oct 2017
21,548.39ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
119.39 (+0.56%)
119.39 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
21,429.00
21,429.00
Open
21,320.00
21,320.00
Day's High
21,785.00
21,785.00
Day's Low
21,320.00
21,320.00
Volume
319,899
319,899
Avg. Vol
1,097,668
1,097,668
52-wk High
26,900.00
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00
19,800.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.67
|2.67
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|52,043.60
|53,036.60
|51,282.00
|52,807.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|55,222.90
|56,608.00
|54,172.00
|57,277.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|2,403.42
|2,493.00
|2,361.60
|2,474.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|2,642.54
|2,832.00
|2,443.30
|2,754.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.07
|7.00
|5.15
|6.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|52,043.60
|52,043.60
|52,571.90
|52,688.30
|52,807.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|55,222.90
|55,222.90
|55,812.60
|56,049.00
|57,277.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,403.42
|2,403.42
|2,410.39
|2,411.71
|2,474.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,642.54
|2,642.54
|2,645.07
|2,650.48
|2,754.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
- Bookrunner tie-up overshadows South Africa's bond return
- Fitch Affirms Ecobank Transnational Inc at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand
- BRIEF-Nedbank says Thulani Sibeko to resign