Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)
NEKG.DE on Xetra
78.55EUR
5:37pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€78.80
Open
€78.80
Day's High
€79.53
Day's Low
€78.10
Volume
14,584
Avg. Vol
38,174
52-wk High
€79.53
52-wk Low
€47.03
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.80
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|400.04
|408.00
|395.00
|388.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|456.56
|475.00
|432.00
|439.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.46
|1.53
|1.41
|1.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.75
|1.87
|1.58
|1.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|18.75
|20.00
|17.50
|25.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|99.60
|97.70
|1.90
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|94.15
|96.30
|2.15
|2.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|93.75
|91.90
|1.85
|1.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|83.72
|83.86
|0.13
|0.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|79.55
|83.85
|4.30
|5.40
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|400.04
|399.94
|399.94
|399.93
|388.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|456.56
|455.88
|455.88
|456.18
|439.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings