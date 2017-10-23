Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 5,873.66 6,009.00 5,647.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 6,659.86 6,786.00 6,357.44 7,219.41 Year Ending Mar-19 5 8,128.75 9,115.00 7,056.76 8,812.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 42.93 46.40 38.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 50.04 64.30 39.10 63.35 Year Ending Mar-19 5 77.06 99.90 48.50 80.10