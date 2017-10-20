Edition:
India

Nexity SA (NEXI.PA)

NEXI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

51.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€51.46
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
99,590
52-wk High
€55.53
52-wk Low
€42.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 7
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.56 2.56 2.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3,456.97 3,584.00 3,350.00 3,502.54
Year Ending Dec-18 8 3,856.91 4,154.00 3,615.00 3,692.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2.98 3.20 2.75 2.93
Year Ending Dec-18 9 3.38 3.85 3.04 3.23
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.10 15.10 15.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 3.00 830.30 827.30 27,576.67
Quarter Ending Sep-11 540.50 557.40 16.90 3.13
Quarter Ending Jun-11 722.00 655.80 66.20 9.17
Quarter Ending Mar-11 582.67 559.30 23.37 4.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,456.97 3,456.97 3,449.09 3,449.09 3,502.54
Year Ending Dec-18 3,856.91 3,856.91 3,862.54 3,862.54 3,692.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.98 2.98 2.98 2.98 2.93
Year Ending Dec-18 3.38 3.38 3.38 3.38 3.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Nexity SA News

» More NEXI.PA News