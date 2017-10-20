Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)
NEXS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€52.53
€52.53
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
144,255
144,255
52-wk High
€55.90
€55.90
52-wk Low
€44.95
€44.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|4,619.83
|4,693.00
|4,564.28
|4,702.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|4,784.52
|4,922.62
|4,652.65
|4,814.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|3.59
|4.78
|2.94
|3.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|3.89
|5.10
|2.88
|4.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|22.69
|24.40
|20.17
|56.61
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,154.70
|1,169.00
|14.30
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1,496.00
|1,180.00
|316.00
|21.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,141.00
|1,127.00
|14.00
|1.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,219.00
|1,158.00
|61.00
|5.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|1,142.20
|1,129.00
|13.20
|1.16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,619.83
|4,620.23
|4,624.39
|4,623.96
|4,702.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,784.52
|4,785.27
|4,809.32
|4,809.32
|4,814.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.59
|3.59
|3.58
|3.61
|3.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.89
|3.90
|3.92
|3.92
|4.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|5
- General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT: sources
- UPDATE 2-General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT -sources
- General Cable receives bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT -sources
- BRIEF-Nexans to install 149 charging stations in ardenne-metropole