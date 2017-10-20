Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 4,619.83 4,693.00 4,564.28 4,702.72 Year Ending Dec-18 11 4,784.52 4,922.62 4,652.65 4,814.79 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.59 4.78 2.94 3.43 Year Ending Dec-18 14 3.89 5.10 2.88 4.05 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.69 24.40 20.17 56.61