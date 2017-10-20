Edition:
Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)

NEXS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€52.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
144,255
52-wk High
€55.90
52-wk Low
€44.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.12 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 4,619.83 4,693.00 4,564.28 4,702.72
Year Ending Dec-18 11 4,784.52 4,922.62 4,652.65 4,814.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.59 4.78 2.94 3.43
Year Ending Dec-18 14 3.89 5.10 2.88 4.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.69 24.40 20.17 56.61

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,154.70 1,169.00 14.30 1.24
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,496.00 1,180.00 316.00 21.12
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,141.00 1,127.00 14.00 1.23
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,219.00 1,158.00 61.00 5.00
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,142.20 1,129.00 13.20 1.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,619.83 4,620.23 4,624.39 4,623.96 4,702.72
Year Ending Dec-18 4,784.52 4,785.27 4,809.32 4,809.32 4,814.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.59 3.59 3.58 3.61 3.43
Year Ending Dec-18 3.89 3.90 3.92 3.92 4.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

