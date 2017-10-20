Edition:
India

NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

NMC.L on London Stock Exchange

2,908.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,908.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
275,450
52-wk High
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.57 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,608.70 1,649.40 1,589.70 1,379.98
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,894.41 2,011.31 1,833.00 1,565.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.98 1.05 0.84 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.34 1.43 1.13 1.21
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.10 29.10 29.10 33.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 157.00 161.20 4.20 2.68

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,608.70 1,614.22 1,616.70 1,603.00 1,379.98
Year Ending Dec-18 1,894.41 1,896.87 1,881.69 1,824.82 1,565.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.99 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 1.34 1.32 1.30 1.29 1.21

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

NMC Health PLC News

» More NMC.L News