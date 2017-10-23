Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)
NOCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
188.55INR
3:56pm IST
188.55INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.20 (+2.28%)
Rs4.20 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
Rs184.35
Rs184.35
Open
Rs185.90
Rs185.90
Day's High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
Day's Low
Rs180.10
Rs180.10
Volume
5,997,322
5,997,322
Avg. Vol
1,357,283
1,357,283
52-wk High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs59.45
Rs59.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|8,056.69
|8,056.69
|8,056.69
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8,894.59
|8,894.59
|8,894.59
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|7.55
|7.55
|7.55
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|9.09
|9.09
|9.09
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,022.59
|2,148.10
|125.51
|6.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,265.37
|1,171.50
|93.87
|7.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.66
|2.09
|0.43
|25.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,056.69
|8,056.69
|8,056.69
|8,056.69
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,894.59
|8,894.59
|8,894.59
|8,894.59
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.55
|7.55
|7.55
|7.55
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.09
|9.09
|9.09
|9.09
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0