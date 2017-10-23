Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)
NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,478.09ZAc
23 Oct 2017
2,478.09ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
26.09 (+1.06%)
26.09 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
2,452.00
2,452.00
Open
2,480.00
2,480.00
Day's High
2,510.00
2,510.00
Day's Low
2,420.00
2,420.00
Volume
4,897,929
4,897,929
Avg. Vol
5,212,295
5,212,295
52-wk High
3,632.00
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00
2,265.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|8
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.54
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|12
|34,692.10
|35,099.10
|34,361.00
|38,310.00
|Year Ending Sep-18
|12
|36,969.10
|38,573.00
|34,685.00
|40,971.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|13
|178.86
|227.00
|151.00
|221.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|13
|183.41
|203.00
|156.10
|256.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.23
|20.10
|1.39
|11.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|34,692.10
|34,799.90
|34,894.30
|34,897.60
|38,310.00
|Year Ending Sep-18
|36,969.10
|36,771.70
|36,934.80
|36,897.80
|40,971.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|178.86
|180.09
|183.62
|184.17
|221.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|183.41
|186.45
|192.07
|191.32
|256.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|2
|0
|7
- Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar
- UPDATE 2-Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 bln stg Mediclinic offer, shares soar
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of BMI Healthcare for $100 mln
- BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact