Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,478.09ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

26.09 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
2,452.00
Open
2,480.00
Day's High
2,510.00
Day's Low
2,420.00
Volume
4,897,929
Avg. Vol
5,212,295
52-wk High
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 6 8 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.54 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 12 34,692.10 35,099.10 34,361.00 38,310.00
Year Ending Sep-18 12 36,969.10 38,573.00 34,685.00 40,971.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 178.86 227.00 151.00 221.65
Year Ending Sep-18 13 183.41 203.00 156.10 256.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.23 20.10 1.39 11.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 34,692.10 34,799.90 34,894.30 34,897.60 38,310.00
Year Ending Sep-18 36,969.10 36,771.70 36,934.80 36,897.80 40,971.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 178.86 180.09 183.62 184.17 221.65
Year Ending Sep-18 183.41 186.45 192.07 191.32 256.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 3 0 8
Year Ending Sep-18 3 0 4 4
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 1 6
Year Ending Sep-18 0 2 0 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

