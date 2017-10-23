Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 2,360.40 2,383.65 2,335.00 2,238.02 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 2,434.36 2,439.14 2,429.00 2,290.69 Year Ending Dec-17 20 9,258.90 9,809.60 8,858.00 9,016.25 Year Ending Dec-18 20 9,842.81 10,190.00 9,379.00 9,406.62 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 22.88 24.00 22.00 18.50 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 24.90 25.70 24.00 23.60 Year Ending Dec-17 25 93.42 101.00 80.00 87.22 Year Ending Dec-18 24 102.99 113.00 92.50 91.66 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.77 12.55 10.26 -1.61