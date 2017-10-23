Edition:
11.51SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$11.49
Open
$11.49
Day's High
$11.58
Day's Low
$11.48
Volume
2,248,700
Avg. Vol
4,664,572
52-wk High
$11.60
52-wk Low
$8.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 22.88 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 16 16 17 15
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.62 2.67 2.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 2,360.40 2,383.65 2,335.00 2,238.02
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 2,434.36 2,439.14 2,429.00 2,290.69
Year Ending Dec-17 20 9,258.90 9,809.60 8,858.00 9,016.25
Year Ending Dec-18 20 9,842.81 10,190.00 9,379.00 9,406.62
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 22.88 24.00 22.00 18.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 24.90 25.70 24.00 23.60
Year Ending Dec-17 25 93.42 101.00 80.00 87.22
Year Ending Dec-18 24 102.99 113.00 92.50 91.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.77 12.55 10.26 -1.61

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,253.11 2,398.00 144.89 6.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,166.26 2,249.00 82.74 3.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,133.83 2,177.00 43.17 2.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,165.12 2,204.00 38.88 1.80
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,130.88 2,048.00 82.88 3.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 21.70 25.40 3.70 17.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20.42 23.00 2.58 12.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 18.37 18.00 0.37 2.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 20.30 22.10 1.80 8.87
Quarter Ending Jun-16 20.90 21.00 0.10 0.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,360.40 2,360.40 2,360.40 2,360.40 2,238.02
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,434.36 2,434.36 2,434.36 2,434.36 2,290.69
Year Ending Dec-17 9,258.90 9,243.69 9,246.19 9,215.14 9,016.25
Year Ending Dec-18 9,842.81 9,826.53 9,829.73 9,802.46 9,406.62
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 22.88 22.62 22.62 22.62 18.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 24.90 25.23 25.23 25.23 23.60
Year Ending Dec-17 93.42 93.10 93.04 92.04 87.22
Year Ending Dec-18 102.99 102.67 102.45 101.32 91.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd News

