Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)
OCDI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
18.24EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£1.09 (+6.36%)
Prev Close
£17.15
Open
£17.44
Day's High
£18.25
Day's Low
£17.29
Volume
3,614,300
Avg. Vol
785,461
52-wk High
£18.25
52-wk Low
£11.53
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,486.78
|2,585.00
|2,289.00
|2,463.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|3,240.14
|3,601.00
|2,829.00
|3,343.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.54
|1.58
|1.48
|1.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2.01
|2.16
|1.61
|2.37
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|503.50
|469.90
|33.60
|6.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|624.00
|703.48
|79.48
|12.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|447.50
|529.67
|82.17
|18.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|461.33
|580.91
|119.58
|25.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|364.00
|305.00
|59.00
|16.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,486.78
|2,486.78
|2,474.78
|2,450.53
|2,463.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,240.14
|3,240.14
|3,277.14
|3,197.78
|3,343.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings