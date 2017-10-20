Edition:
Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

ORAN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€13.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,873,105
52-wk High
€15.80
52-wk Low
€13.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 13 13
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.22 2.18 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 27 41,139.40 41,766.00 40,324.90 41,065.60
Year Ending Dec-18 26 41,527.60 42,551.00 40,533.60 41,621.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 29 1.01 1.19 0.70 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 28 1.11 1.28 0.89 1.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.34 8.34 8.34 1.91

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 9,649.00 9,672.00 23.00 0.24
Quarter Ending Dec-14 9,845.25 10,049.00 203.75 2.07
Quarter Ending Sep-14 9,700.50 9,805.00 104.50 1.08
Quarter Ending Jun-14 9,784.00 9,614.00 170.00 1.74
Quarter Ending Mar-14 9,797.00 9,804.00 7.00 0.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 41,139.40 41,138.80 41,099.10 41,148.70 41,065.60
Year Ending Dec-18 41,527.60 41,532.00 41,542.90 41,560.00 41,621.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.01 1.01 1.03 1.04 1.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1.11 1.11 1.12 1.12 1.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 3 5
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Orange SA News

