Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs113.30
Open
Rs113.90
Day's High
Rs114.20
Day's Low
Rs112.10
Volume
1,346,885
Avg. Vol
2,560,080
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 3.40 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 4.00 3.83 3.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 21,850.00 23,194.00 20,506.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 78,000.20 78,666.00 76,689.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 76,995.00 78,258.00 75,732.00 83,078.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 82,617.50 82,732.00 82,503.00 95,814.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.40 3.40 3.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 4.55 8.20 -3.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 3.40 17.10 -10.30 25.44
Year Ending Mar-19 2 16.00 21.40 10.60 23.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19,906.00 19,130.90 775.10 3.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21,850.00 18,982.50 2,867.50 13.12
Quarter Ending Dec-16 19,169.30 20,593.60 1,424.27 7.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 18,472.00 18,990.60 518.60 2.81
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18,302.00 18,183.60 118.40 0.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21,850.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 78,000.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 76,995.00 76,995.00 76,995.00 76,995.00 83,078.50
Year Ending Mar-19 82,617.50 82,617.50 82,617.50 82,617.50 95,814.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd News

