Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)
ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.75INR
3:46pm IST
113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs113.30
Rs113.30
Open
Rs113.90
Rs113.90
Day's High
Rs114.20
Rs114.20
Day's Low
Rs112.10
Rs112.10
Volume
1,346,885
1,346,885
Avg. Vol
2,560,080
2,560,080
52-wk High
Rs191.00
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80
Rs101.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|3.40
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|4.00
|3.83
|3.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|21,850.00
|23,194.00
|20,506.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|78,000.20
|78,666.00
|76,689.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|76,995.00
|78,258.00
|75,732.00
|83,078.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|82,617.50
|82,732.00
|82,503.00
|95,814.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|4.55
|8.20
|-3.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|3.40
|17.10
|-10.30
|25.44
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|16.00
|21.40
|10.60
|23.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19,906.00
|19,130.90
|775.10
|3.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|21,850.00
|18,982.50
|2,867.50
|13.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|19,169.30
|20,593.60
|1,424.27
|7.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|18,472.00
|18,990.60
|518.60
|2.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|18,302.00
|18,183.60
|118.40
|0.65
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|21,850.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|78,000.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|76,995.00
|76,995.00
|76,995.00
|76,995.00
|83,078.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|82,617.50
|82,617.50
|82,617.50
|82,617.50
|95,814.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans
- Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
- India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
- TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19
- Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag