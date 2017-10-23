Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 5 3,444.34 3,767.70 2,923.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 3,905.52 4,400.00 3,279.00 3,792.28 Year Ending Mar-19 5 4,284.12 4,764.00 3,645.00 4,305.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 51.82 55.10 49.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 64.02 69.20 60.00 62.67 Year Ending Mar-19 5 77.40 83.80 70.00 73.80