L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€185.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
550,080
52-wk High
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 15 15 16 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(5) SELL 2 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.87 2.87 2.66

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 6,583.25 6,725.00 6,468.00 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 721.00 721.00 721.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 26,173.50 27,506.00 25,655.00 27,025.40
Year Ending Dec-18 26 27,001.10 28,237.00 26,433.00 28,315.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 29 6.73 7.59 6.51 6.86
Year Ending Dec-18 28 7.09 7.98 6.71 7.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 5.60 6.90 4.60 5.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 6,066.57 5,256.00 810.57 13.36
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,935.98 4,937.80 1.82 0.04
Quarter Ending Jun-11 5,063.88 4,989.60 74.27 1.47
Quarter Ending Mar-11 5,103.40 5,160.00 56.60 1.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,583.25 6,583.25 6,583.25 6,742.50 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 721.00 721.00 721.00 721.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26,173.50 26,173.80 26,250.00 26,361.90 27,025.40
Year Ending Dec-18 27,001.10 26,993.00 27,143.40 27,314.00 28,315.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6.73 6.70 6.72 6.74 6.86
Year Ending Dec-18 7.09 7.06 7.08 7.11 7.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 8
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 7
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 6
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 2 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

L'Oreal SA News

