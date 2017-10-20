Edition:
India

Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

ORP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

102.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€102.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
95,280
52-wk High
€107.35
52-wk Low
€70.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 9 8
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.27 2.08 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 3,151.32 3,178.71 3,111.00 3,003.50
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3,359.93 3,455.21 3,281.00 3,170.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3.49 5.50 2.97 3.39
Year Ending Dec-18 11 4.05 6.10 3.55 3.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 15.12 21.14 9.10 13.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 311.47 311.70 0.23 0.07
Quarter Ending Jun-11 300.20 301.20 1.00 0.33
Quarter Ending Mar-11 292.00 293.00 1.00 0.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,151.32 3,160.39 3,168.56 3,160.26 3,003.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3,359.93 3,371.19 3,379.06 3,371.12 3,170.17
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.49 3.50 3.37 3.37 3.39
Year Ending Dec-18 4.05 4.06 3.90 3.89 3.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Orpea SA News

» More ORP.PA News