Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)

ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs154.25
Open
Rs156.25
Day's High
Rs158.00
Day's Low
Rs151.00
Volume
68,800
Avg. Vol
76,366
52-wk High
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.46 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 1,356.85 1,388.00 1,329.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 5,273.15 5,360.20 5,164.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 5,921.59 6,385.00 5,757.00 5,952.25
Year Ending Mar-19 6 6,898.60 7,599.00 6,555.00 6,537.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.46 1.51 1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 5.64 5.80 5.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 6.30 6.50 5.96 6.57
Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.55 7.80 7.13 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,420.67 1,416.97 3.70 0.26
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,356.85 1,278.43 78.42 5.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,285.59 1,271.79 13.80 1.07
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,334.00 1,312.83 21.17 1.59
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,265.00 1,304.32 39.32 3.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,356.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5,273.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,921.59 5,921.59 5,886.45 5,912.55 5,952.25
Year Ending Mar-19 6,898.60 6,898.60 6,869.10 6,898.40 6,537.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Orient Refractories Ltd News

