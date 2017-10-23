Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)
ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.46
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|1,356.85
|1,388.00
|1,329.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|5,273.15
|5,360.20
|5,164.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|5,921.59
|6,385.00
|5,757.00
|5,952.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|6,898.60
|7,599.00
|6,555.00
|6,537.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.46
|1.51
|1.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|5.64
|5.80
|5.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|6.30
|6.50
|5.96
|6.57
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|7.55
|7.80
|7.13
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,420.67
|1,416.97
|3.70
|0.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,356.85
|1,278.43
|78.42
|5.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,285.59
|1,271.79
|13.80
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,334.00
|1,312.83
|21.17
|1.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,265.00
|1,304.32
|39.32
|3.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,356.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,273.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,921.59
|5,921.59
|5,886.45
|5,912.55
|5,952.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,898.60
|6,898.60
|6,869.10
|6,898.40
|6,537.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Orient Refractories gets shareholders' nod for appointing Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO
- BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories June-qtr PAT falls
- BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories approved re-appointment of Parmod Sagar as MD
- BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories March-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Orient Refractories seeks members' nod for ratifying limit for material related party transaction with RHI, AG