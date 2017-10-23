Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)
ORWE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
17.99EGP
23 Oct 2017
17.99EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.51 (+2.92%)
£0.51 (+2.92%)
Prev Close
£17.48
£17.48
Open
£17.79
£17.79
Day's High
£18.39
£18.39
Day's Low
£17.79
£17.79
Volume
338,825
338,825
Avg. Vol
268,117
268,117
52-wk High
£20.25
£20.25
52-wk Low
£8.20
£8.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|10,267.60
|10,387.80
|10,165.00
|7,210.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|11,329.40
|11,473.00
|11,082.00
|7,821.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.47
|1.94
|1.01
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1.78
|2.35
|1.21
|1.14
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,327.00
|2,524.25
|197.25
|8.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,600.00
|1,539.00
|61.00
|3.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,485.10
|1,373.74
|111.36
|7.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1,542.22
|1,541.00
|1.22
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1,386.23
|1,504.31
|118.08
|8.52
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,267.60
|10,267.60
|10,267.60
|10,267.60
|7,210.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,329.40
|11,329.40
|11,329.40
|11,329.40
|7,821.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.47
|1.47
|1.59
|1.59
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.78
|1.78
|1.88
|1.88
|1.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0