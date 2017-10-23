Edition:
OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)

OSBO.L on London Stock Exchange

411.20GBp
4:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

-3.80 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
415.00
Open
415.80
Day's High
416.20
Day's Low
410.10
Volume
74,028
Avg. Vol
864,674
52-wk High
477.97
52-wk Low
272.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 1.93 1.93 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 234.00 239.23 227.92 217.46
Year Ending Dec-18 12 264.11 278.70 249.00 236.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 47.81 49.92 43.60 38.83
Year Ending Dec-18 13 50.60 54.70 40.79 40.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.44 13.00 11.89 6.39

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 234.00 234.00 234.31 234.72 217.46
Year Ending Dec-18 264.11 264.11 264.85 262.09 236.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 47.81 47.81 47.78 46.77 38.83
Year Ending Dec-18 50.60 50.60 50.78 50.90 40.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

OneSavings Bank PLC News

