On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)
OTB.L on London Stock Exchange
445.00GBp
445.00GBp
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
447.50
Open
450.00
Day's High
450.00
Day's Low
442.25
Volume
361,671
Avg. Vol
293,722
52-wk High
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|86.20
|87.50
|85.00
|88.13
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|105.04
|109.00
|103.00
|102.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|17.42
|17.60
|17.20
|17.64
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|22.53
|23.45
|21.80
|21.89
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|86.20
|86.20
|86.20
|86.20
|88.13
|Year Ending Sep-18
|105.04
|105.04
|105.04
|105.04
|102.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17.42
|17.42
|17.43
|17.43
|17.64
|Year Ending Sep-18
|22.53
|22.53
|22.52
|22.52
|21.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0