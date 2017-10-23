Edition:
On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)

OTB.L on London Stock Exchange

445.00GBp
4:14pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
447.50
Open
450.00
Day's High
450.00
Day's Low
442.25
Volume
361,671
Avg. Vol
293,722
52-wk High
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 86.20 87.50 85.00 88.13
Year Ending Sep-18 5 105.04 109.00 103.00 102.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 17.42 17.60 17.20 17.64
Year Ending Sep-18 5 22.53 23.45 21.80 21.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 86.20 86.20 86.20 86.20 88.13
Year Ending Sep-18 105.04 105.04 105.04 105.04 102.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 17.42 17.42 17.43 17.43 17.64
Year Ending Sep-18 22.53 22.53 22.52 22.52 21.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

On The Beach Group PLC News

