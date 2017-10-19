Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)
OTKAR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
106.80TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.00TL (-1.84%)
Prev Close
108.80TL
Open
109.10TL
Day's High
109.50TL
Day's Low
106.80TL
Volume
81,784
Avg. Vol
180,200
52-wk High
150.40TL
52-wk Low
97.05TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,083.07
|2,157.14
|2,009.00
|2,009.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2,405.89
|2,460.77
|2,351.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|5.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|6.88
|6.88
|6.88
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|828.13
|1,233.74
|405.61
|48.98
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,895.85
|576.73
|1,319.12
|69.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,047.17
|1,062.04
|14.86
|1.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|430.00
|547.72
|117.73
|27.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|360.00
|425.75
|65.75
|18.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,083.07
|2,157.14
|--
|6,288.65
|2,009.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,405.89
|2,460.77
|--
|2,155.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.54
|--
|--
|--
|5.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|--
|--
|--
|--