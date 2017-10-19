Edition:
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)

OTKAR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

106.80TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00TL (-1.84%)
Prev Close
108.80TL
Open
109.10TL
Day's High
109.50TL
Day's Low
106.80TL
Volume
81,784
Avg. Vol
180,200
52-wk High
150.40TL
52-wk Low
97.05TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,083.07 2,157.14 2,009.00 2,009.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,405.89 2,460.77 2,351.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3.54 3.54 3.54 5.37
Year Ending Dec-18 1 6.88 6.88 6.88 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 828.13 1,233.74 405.61 48.98
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,895.85 576.73 1,319.12 69.58
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,047.17 1,062.04 14.86 1.42
Quarter Ending Dec-15 430.00 547.72 117.73 27.38
Quarter Ending Dec-14 360.00 425.75 65.75 18.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,083.07 2,157.14 -- 6,288.65 2,009.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,405.89 2,460.77 -- 2,155.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.54 -- -- -- 5.37
Year Ending Dec-18 6.88 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS News

