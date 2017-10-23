Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)
OTMT.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
0.76EGP
23 Oct 2017
0.76EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.00 (+0.00%)
£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£0.76
£0.76
Open
£0.76
£0.76
Day's High
£0.78
£0.78
Day's Low
£0.75
£0.75
Volume
25,158,586
25,158,586
Avg. Vol
36,248,030
36,248,030
52-wk High
£0.96
£0.96
52-wk Low
£0.53
£0.53
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Sell
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|5.00
|5.00
|3.50
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|261.00
|261.00
|261.00
|261.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|271.00
|271.00
|271.00
|271.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|261.00
|261.00
|261.00
|261.00
|261.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|271.00
|271.00
|271.00
|271.00
|271.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-OTMT board approves contribution to establish Egyptian joint stock company
- BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT to subscribe 52 pct preferred shares in Riza Capital
- BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT H1 consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT Q1 consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share