Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

P1ZGn.DE on Xetra

18.25EUR
5:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€18.25
Open
€18.24
Day's High
€18.33
Day's Low
€18.02
Volume
38,345
Avg. Vol
172,641
52-wk High
€18.70
52-wk Low
€12.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.29 1.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 233.69 277.90 206.60 257.54
Year Ending Dec-18 8 254.91 323.90 212.40 296.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.69 0.79 0.58 0.83
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.84 1.05 0.67 1.04

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 50.70 64.95 14.25 28.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 46.90 40.95 5.95 12.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 52.50 77.12 24.62 46.90
Quarter Ending Dec-15 192.00 153.32 38.68 20.15
Quarter Ending Jun-15 56.50 55.53 0.97 1.73
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.14 0.22 0.08 62.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.07 0.08 0.01 12.52
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.08 0.08 0.01 9.99
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.04 0.03 0.01 19.95
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.00 -0.01 0.01 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 233.69 233.56 233.56 237.36 257.54
Year Ending Dec-18 254.91 254.91 254.91 258.90 296.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.70 0.83
Year Ending Dec-18 0.84 0.84 0.84 0.86 1.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

