Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs19,000.90
Open
Rs19,200.00
Day's High
Rs19,699.00
Day's Low
Rs19,025.10
Volume
12,663
Avg. Vol
13,615
52-wk High
Rs19,699.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|62.50
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.79
|2.79
|2.77
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|5,057.93
|5,327.00
|4,843.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|5,679.40
|6,315.00
|4,989.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|21,500.70
|22,236.00
|21,154.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|25,849.80
|27,155.00
|24,570.00
|26,963.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|31,345.50
|33,343.00
|28,710.00
|32,492.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|62.50
|66.00
|58.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|59.22
|62.54
|55.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|241.93
|252.80
|235.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|298.66
|321.80
|281.95
|328.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|373.97
|412.60
|334.77
|398.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.20
|25.20
|25.20
|23.38
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,540.41
|6,962.34
|421.93
|6.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,057.93
|4,989.19
|68.73
|1.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,851.85
|5,211.80
|359.95
|7.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,561.55
|5,321.19
|240.36
|4.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,356.79
|5,783.28
|426.48
|7.96
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,057.93
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5,679.40
|5,904.64
|5,904.64
|5,904.64
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,500.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25,849.80
|25,849.80
|25,849.80
|25,941.30
|26,963.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|31,345.50
|31,345.50
|31,345.50
|31,446.40
|32,492.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings