Edition:
India

Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs19,000.90
Open
Rs19,200.00
Day's High
Rs19,699.00
Day's Low
Rs19,025.10
Volume
12,663
Avg. Vol
13,615
52-wk High
Rs19,699.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 62.50 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.79 2.77 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 5,057.93 5,327.00 4,843.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5,679.40 6,315.00 4,989.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 21,500.70 22,236.00 21,154.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 25,849.80 27,155.00 24,570.00 26,963.10
Year Ending Mar-19 13 31,345.50 33,343.00 28,710.00 32,492.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 62.50 66.00 58.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 59.22 62.54 55.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 241.93 252.80 235.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 298.66 321.80 281.95 328.46
Year Ending Mar-19 13 373.97 412.60 334.77 398.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.20 25.20 25.20 23.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,540.41 6,962.34 421.93 6.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,057.93 4,989.19 68.73 1.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,851.85 5,211.80 359.95 7.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,561.55 5,321.19 240.36 4.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,356.79 5,783.28 426.48 7.96

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,057.93 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,679.40 5,904.64 5,904.64 5,904.64 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,500.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,849.80 25,849.80 25,849.80 25,941.30 26,963.10
Year Ending Mar-19 31,345.50 31,345.50 31,345.50 31,446.40 32,492.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Page Industries Ltd News