Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)
PDL.L on London Stock Exchange
81.75GBp
4:17pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.09
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.07
|2.15
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|155.00
|155.00
|155.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13
|477.27
|479.80
|476.69
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|624.84
|653.80
|585.00
|701.81
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|695.42
|765.00
|640.00
|758.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2
|0.09
|0.12
|0.07
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|0.07
|0.11
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|11
|0.12
|0.21
|0.08
|0.25
|Year Ending Jun-19
|11
|0.18
|0.25
|0.13
|0.29
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|30.10
|30.10
|30.10
|38.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|96.00
|96.10
|0.10
|0.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|155.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|477.27
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|624.84
|624.84
|639.57
|649.10
|701.81
|Year Ending Jun-19
|695.42
|695.42
|711.58
|719.07
|758.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.09
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.22
|0.22
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.12
|0.13
|0.15
|0.17
|0.25
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.18
|0.19
|0.21
|0.21
|0.29
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|3
|0
|9
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|2
|0
|6
- UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds revenue takes hit from Tanzania crackdown
- Petra Diamonds Q1 revenue falls 17 pct on consignment seizure
- UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition
- Petra says likely to breach key bank loan condition
- UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM