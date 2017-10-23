Edition:
India

Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

PDL.L on London Stock Exchange

81.75GBp
4:17pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
81.75
Open
79.00
Day's High
85.00
Day's Low
78.50
Volume
1,367,005
Avg. Vol
3,266,096
52-wk High
173.60
52-wk Low
59.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.09 June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.07 2.15 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 155.00 155.00 155.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 13 477.27 479.80 476.69 --
Year Ending Jun-18 13 624.84 653.80 585.00 701.81
Year Ending Jun-19 13 695.42 765.00 640.00 758.17
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 0.09 0.12 0.07 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.22 0.22 0.22 --
Year Ending Jun-17 12 0.07 0.11 0.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 11 0.12 0.21 0.08 0.25
Year Ending Jun-19 11 0.18 0.25 0.13 0.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.10 30.10 30.10 38.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 96.00 96.10 0.10 0.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 155.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 477.27 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 624.84 624.84 639.57 649.10 701.81
Year Ending Jun-19 695.42 695.42 711.58 719.07 758.17
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.09 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.22 0.22 -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 0.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0.12 0.13 0.15 0.17 0.25
Year Ending Jun-19 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.21 0.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 3 7
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 3 0 9
Year Ending Jun-19 0 2 0 6

