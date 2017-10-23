Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 155.00 155.00 155.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 13 477.27 479.80 476.69 -- Year Ending Jun-18 13 624.84 653.80 585.00 701.81 Year Ending Jun-19 13 695.42 765.00 640.00 758.17 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 0.09 0.12 0.07 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.22 0.22 0.22 -- Year Ending Jun-17 12 0.07 0.11 0.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 11 0.12 0.21 0.08 0.25 Year Ending Jun-19 11 0.18 0.25 0.13 0.29 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.10 30.10 30.10 38.40