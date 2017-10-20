Edition:
India

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

PFE.N on New York Stock Exchange

36.42USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$36.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,064,356
52-wk High
$36.60
52-wk Low
$29.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.56 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 9 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.41 2.41 2.41

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13 13,772.80 14,086.00 13,509.00 14,843.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 13,048.50 13,358.00 12,880.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 52,679.60 53,687.00 52,183.00 55,351.40
Year Ending Dec-18 17 54,067.50 55,046.00 52,809.00 56,780.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16 0.56 0.60 0.53 0.64
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.71 0.77 0.67 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.56 2.60 2.54 2.68
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.76 2.87 2.64 2.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 8 6.03 7.70 5.08 6.52

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,081.00 12,896.00 185.04 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,079.60 12,779.00 300.58 2.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,629.00 13,627.00 2.02 0.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,040.90 13,045.00 4.07 0.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13,013.20 13,147.00 133.76 1.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.66 0.67 0.01 1.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.67 0.69 0.02 2.69
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.50 0.47 0.03 6.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.62 0.61 0.01 0.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.62 0.64 0.02 2.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13,772.80 13,791.20 13,790.80 13,786.50 14,843.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 13,048.50 13,043.10 13,022.50 13,061.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 52,679.60 52,716.70 52,726.80 52,661.10 55,351.40
Year Ending Dec-18 54,067.50 54,083.10 54,086.60 54,033.00 56,780.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.64
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.71 0.71 0.70 0.71 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.68
Year Ending Dec-18 2.76 2.76 2.76 2.75 2.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 4 3 4
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 4 2 6
Year Ending Dec-18 2 6 3 7
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2 3 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Pfizer Inc News

» More PFE.N News