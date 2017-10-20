PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE.WA)
PGE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
13.19PLN
20 Oct 2017
13.19PLN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
13.19zł
13.19zł
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,092,201
2,092,201
52-wk High
15.00zł
15.00zł
52-wk Low
9.05zł
9.05zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.70
|2.67
|2.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|24,624.10
|28,935.00
|21,620.00
|27,698.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|25,781.50
|31,987.00
|22,286.00
|28,043.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.52
|2.17
|1.12
|1.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.58
|2.16
|1.11
|1.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,759.00
|4,879.00
|880.00
|15.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,054.70
|6,897.00
|157.70
|2.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,450.00
|6,533.00
|83.00
|1.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|7,323.80
|7,133.00
|190.80
|2.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|8,358.00
|7,096.00
|1,262.00
|15.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.52
|0.57
|0.05
|9.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.62
|-3.30
|3.92
|632.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.44
|0.20
|0.24
|54.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.50
|0.67
|0.17
|34.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1.43
|1.56
|0.13
|9.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24,624.10
|24,624.10
|24,325.20
|23,864.50
|27,698.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25,781.50
|25,781.50
|25,152.30
|24,975.80
|28,043.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.52
|1.52
|1.43
|1.44
|1.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.58
|1.58
|1.51
|1.48
|1.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- Watchdog approves PGE's purchase of EDF's Polish assets, sets conditions
- UPDATE 1-Watchdog approves PGE's purchase of EDF's Polish assets, sets conditions
- Watchdog sets conditions for PGE's purchase of EDF's Polish assets
- Polish watchdog sets conditions for PGE to buy EDF power assets
- Polish exporter to fill domestic coal hole with U.S. imports