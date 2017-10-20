Edition:
India

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE.WA)

PGE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

13.19PLN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
13.19zł
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,092,201
52-wk High
15.00zł
52-wk Low
9.05zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.70 2.67 2.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 24,624.10 28,935.00 21,620.00 27,698.40
Year Ending Dec-18 10 25,781.50 31,987.00 22,286.00 28,043.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.52 2.17 1.12 1.29
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.58 2.16 1.11 1.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,759.00 4,879.00 880.00 15.28
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,054.70 6,897.00 157.70 2.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,450.00 6,533.00 83.00 1.29
Quarter Ending Mar-16 7,323.80 7,133.00 190.80 2.61
Quarter Ending Dec-15 8,358.00 7,096.00 1,262.00 15.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.52 0.57 0.05 9.62
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.62 -3.30 3.92 632.26
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.44 0.20 0.24 54.55
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.50 0.67 0.17 34.00
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1.43 1.56 0.13 9.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 24,624.10 24,624.10 24,325.20 23,864.50 27,698.40
Year Ending Dec-18 25,781.50 25,781.50 25,152.30 24,975.80 28,043.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.52 1.52 1.43 1.44 1.29
Year Ending Dec-18 1.58 1.58 1.51 1.48 1.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA News

» More PGE.WA News