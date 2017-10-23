Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA)
PGN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
6.71PLN
6:41pm IST
6.71PLN
6:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.06zł (+0.90%)
0.06zł (+0.90%)
Prev Close
6.65zł
6.65zł
Open
6.70zł
6.70zł
Day's High
6.75zł
6.75zł
Day's Low
6.67zł
6.67zł
Volume
1,644,935
1,644,935
Avg. Vol
2,802,931
2,802,931
52-wk High
6.98zł
6.98zł
52-wk Low
4.55zł
4.55zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.50
|2.50
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|33,679.10
|38,334.00
|28,346.80
|29,395.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|34,728.70
|40,760.00
|28,806.70
|30,909.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.58
|0.68
|0.40
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|0.59
|0.70
|0.40
|0.44
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,007.00
|11,652.00
|1,355.00
|10.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,244.00
|10,146.00
|902.00
|9.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,557.33
|5,700.00
|142.67
|2.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,922.33
|6,370.00
|1,552.33
|19.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|10,040.00
|10,980.00
|940.00
|9.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.28
|0.28
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.12
|0.05
|0.07
|58.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.11
|0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.17
|0.21
|0.04
|23.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.20
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|33,679.10
|33,416.30
|33,556.30
|34,523.00
|29,395.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34,728.70
|34,519.20
|35,515.40
|37,905.20
|30,909.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.58
|0.58
|0.57
|0.58
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.59
|0.60
|0.59
|0.58
|0.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says resolves issue with gas supplies to Poland
- UPDATE 1-Poland suspends Russian gas supplies via Yamal pipeline due to poor quality
- CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise, Hungarian bonds firm at auction
- UPDATE 1-Poland's PGNiG urges tough stance in EU antitrust case vs Gazprom
- UPDATE 1-Poland to receive its first U.S. LNG supplies in June