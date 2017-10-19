Edition:
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

PGSUS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

29.64TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20TL (-0.67%)
Prev Close
29.84TL
Open
30.20TL
Day's High
30.26TL
Day's Low
29.10TL
Volume
2,395,820
Avg. Vol
2,228,015
52-wk High
30.78TL
52-wk Low
11.99TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 3 2
(3) HOLD 7 6 8 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 5
(5) SELL 0 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.53 2.81 3.06 3.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 4,973.06 5,255.07 4,486.10 4,481.65
Year Ending Dec-18 14 5,770.70 6,475.70 4,969.71 5,289.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.94 3.26 -1.50 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.12 3.08 -2.59 1.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,132.00 1,223.44 91.44 8.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 868.33 885.82 17.49 2.01
Quarter Ending Dec-16 828.28 847.45 19.17 2.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,274.66 1,370.00 95.34 7.48
Quarter Ending Jun-16 868.00 797.68 70.32 8.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.17 -1.69 1.86 1,093.47
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.14 2.37 0.23 10.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.19 -0.13 0.06 -30.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.84 -1.86 1.02 -121.43
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -1.07 -0.80 0.27 -25.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,973.06 4,973.06 4,873.03 4,799.82 4,481.65
Year Ending Dec-18 5,770.70 5,770.70 5,725.24 5,579.09 5,289.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.94 1.35 0.38 -0.04 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1.12 1.53 1.41 1.52 1.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

