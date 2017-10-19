Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)
PGSUS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
29.64TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.20TL (-0.67%)
Prev Close
29.84TL
Open
30.20TL
Day's High
30.26TL
Day's Low
29.10TL
Volume
2,395,820
Avg. Vol
2,228,015
52-wk High
30.78TL
52-wk Low
11.99TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|8
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|5
|(5) SELL
|0
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.53
|2.81
|3.06
|3.31
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|4,973.06
|5,255.07
|4,486.10
|4,481.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|5,770.70
|6,475.70
|4,969.71
|5,289.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.94
|3.26
|-1.50
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.12
|3.08
|-2.59
|1.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,132.00
|1,223.44
|91.44
|8.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|868.33
|885.82
|17.49
|2.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|828.28
|847.45
|19.17
|2.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,274.66
|1,370.00
|95.34
|7.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|868.00
|797.68
|70.32
|8.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.17
|-1.69
|1.86
|1,093.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.14
|2.37
|0.23
|10.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.19
|-0.13
|0.06
|-30.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.84
|-1.86
|1.02
|-121.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-1.07
|-0.80
|0.27
|-25.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,973.06
|4,973.06
|4,873.03
|4,799.82
|4,481.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,770.70
|5,770.70
|5,725.24
|5,579.09
|5,289.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.94
|1.35
|0.38
|-0.04
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.12
|1.53
|1.41
|1.52
|1.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0