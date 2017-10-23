Edition:
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)

PHP.L on London Stock Exchange

118.43GBp
4:03pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.57 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
120.00
Open
120.00
Day's High
121.00
Day's Low
118.00
Volume
313,813
Avg. Vol
797,155
52-wk High
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 2 2 2 2
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 71.92 72.00 71.85 75.94
Year Ending Dec-18 3 78.11 78.42 77.90 83.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 5.26 5.30 5.12 5.67
Year Ending Dec-18 4 5.63 5.70 5.52 6.11

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 71.92 71.92 71.92 71.92 75.94
Year Ending Dec-18 78.11 78.11 78.11 78.11 83.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.26 5.26 5.26 5.26 5.67
Year Ending Dec-18 5.63 5.63 5.63 5.60 6.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Primary Health Properties PLC News

