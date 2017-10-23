Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 15 23,555.60 24,342.60 22,811.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 25,420.40 27,038.00 23,660.00 29,696.90 Year Ending Mar-19 14 29,328.40 32,216.00 26,026.00 35,431.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 17 29.89 31.70 26.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 32.45 35.80 29.50 33.81 Year Ending Mar-19 14 37.70 41.40 33.70 42.34