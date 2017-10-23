PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)
PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs782.40
Rs782.40
Open
Rs780.00
Rs780.00
Day's High
Rs788.95
Rs788.95
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Rs778.05
Volume
75,882
75,882
Avg. Vol
168,843
168,843
52-wk High
Rs963.95
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.86
|1.90
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|23,555.60
|24,342.60
|22,811.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|25,420.40
|27,038.00
|23,660.00
|29,696.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|29,328.40
|32,216.00
|26,026.00
|35,431.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|29.89
|31.70
|26.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|32.45
|35.80
|29.50
|33.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|37.70
|41.40
|33.70
|42.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2,400.50
|1,902.10
|498.40
|20.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2,337.00
|2,456.24
|119.24
|5.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,655.00
|2,064.51
|409.51
|24.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|18.56
|9.10
|9.46
|50.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23,555.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25,420.40
|25,420.40
|25,420.40
|26,038.90
|29,696.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29,328.40
|29,328.40
|29,328.40
|30,825.80
|35,431.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29.89
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32.45
|32.45
|32.45
|33.90
|33.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37.70
|37.70
|37.70
|39.33
|42.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0