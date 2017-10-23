Edition:
India

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)

PIKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,865.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
5,875.00
Open
5,914.00
Day's High
6,000.00
Day's Low
5,824.00
Volume
998,715
Avg. Vol
1,253,328
52-wk High
7,339.00
52-wk Low
5,460.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 5 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.09 3.08 3.25 3.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 12 78,199.10 79,435.30 77,516.30 --
Year Ending Feb-18 10 82,618.60 83,045.70 81,927.00 85,885.60
Year Ending Feb-19 10 89,207.00 90,218.20 87,575.00 93,805.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 14 265.16 278.00 256.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 11 290.95 302.90 273.00 321.94
Year Ending Feb-19 11 342.85 365.20 323.00 387.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 15.48 18.90 9.70 22.47

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 78,199.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 82,618.60 82,618.60 82,731.50 82,731.50 85,885.60
Year Ending Feb-19 89,207.00 89,207.00 89,288.40 89,288.40 93,805.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 265.16 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 290.95 290.95 292.53 292.53 321.94
Year Ending Feb-19 342.85 342.85 342.95 342.95 387.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd News