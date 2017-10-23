Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)
PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,731.90INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|14.21
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|22,480.70
|22,480.70
|22,480.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|80,731.30
|84,543.00
|74,329.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|111,000.00
|122,003.00
|99,997.00
|86,280.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|135,643.00
|152,289.00
|118,996.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|14.21
|14.21
|14.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|68.19
|74.50
|61.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|106.73
|130.26
|85.32
|89.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|153.90
|208.89
|103.11
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,480.70
|24,509.30
|2,028.60
|9.02
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|4,537.89
|7,102.90
|2,565.01
|56.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|5,300.87
|6,194.40
|893.53
|16.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,067.89
|5,587.00
|1,519.11
|37.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|6,210.46
|4,775.80
|1,434.66
|23.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14.21
|18.49
|4.28
|30.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|9.60
|-2.20
|11.80
|122.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,480.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|80,731.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|111,000.00
|111,000.00
|105,462.00
|105,462.00
|86,280.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|135,643.00
|135,643.00
|128,347.00
|128,347.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|68.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|106.73
|106.73
|106.57
|106.57
|89.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|153.90
|153.90
|152.21
|152.21
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
