Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO.WA)
PKO.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
36.96PLN
6:37pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.19zł (-0.51%)
Prev Close
37.15zł
Open
37.09zł
Day's High
37.27zł
Day's Low
36.92zł
Volume
842,902
Avg. Vol
1,630,653
52-wk High
37.55zł
52-wk Low
25.13zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|0.63
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|10
|(5) SELL
|3
|2
|3
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.65
|3.58
|3.65
|3.70
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,137.86
|3,137.86
|3,137.86
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,176.73
|3,176.73
|3,176.73
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|12,332.60
|12,656.80
|12,078.30
|11,919.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|13,110.80
|13,668.30
|12,517.90
|12,509.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.63
|0.67
|0.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|2.34
|2.56
|2.13
|2.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2.63
|2.82
|2.27
|2.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|7.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,106.78
|2,892.00
|214.78
|6.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,950.00
|2,972.00
|22.00
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,956.56
|2,725.93
|230.63
|7.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,913.87
|3,041.41
|127.55
|4.38
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,010.35
|2,584.78
|425.57
|14.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.65
|0.67
|0.02
|3.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.56
|0.42
|0.14
|25.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.49
|0.47
|0.02
|3.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.58
|0.61
|0.03
|5.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.47
|0.70
|0.23
|50.54
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,137.86
|3,137.86
|3,112.62
|3,112.62
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,176.73
|3,176.73
|3,149.28
|3,149.28
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,332.60
|12,329.90
|12,282.60
|12,273.30
|11,919.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,110.80
|13,110.80
|13,019.80
|13,021.50
|12,509.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.63
|0.63
|0.58
|0.58
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.34
|2.34
|2.32
|2.28
|2.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.63
|2.63
|2.60
|2.56
|2.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0