Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,137.86 3,137.86 3,137.86 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,176.73 3,176.73 3,176.73 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 12,332.60 12,656.80 12,078.30 11,919.80 Year Ending Dec-18 15 13,110.80 13,668.30 12,517.90 12,509.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.63 0.67 0.60 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.54 0.54 0.54 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 2.34 2.56 2.13 2.21 Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.63 2.82 2.27 2.44 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.70 13.70 13.70 7.62