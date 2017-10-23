Edition:
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO.WA)

PKO.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

36.96PLN
6:37pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.19zł (-0.51%)
Prev Close
37.15zł
Open
37.09zł
Day's High
37.27zł
Day's Low
36.92zł
Volume
842,902
Avg. Vol
1,630,653
52-wk High
37.55zł
52-wk Low
25.13zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 0.63 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(5) SELL 3 2 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.65 3.58 3.65 3.70

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,137.86 3,137.86 3,137.86 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,176.73 3,176.73 3,176.73 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 12,332.60 12,656.80 12,078.30 11,919.80
Year Ending Dec-18 15 13,110.80 13,668.30 12,517.90 12,509.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.63 0.67 0.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.54 0.54 0.54 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 2.34 2.56 2.13 2.21
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.63 2.82 2.27 2.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.70 13.70 13.70 7.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,106.78 2,892.00 214.78 6.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,950.00 2,972.00 22.00 0.75
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,956.56 2,725.93 230.63 7.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,913.87 3,041.41 127.55 4.38
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,010.35 2,584.78 425.57 14.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.65 0.67 0.02 3.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.56 0.42 0.14 25.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.49 0.47 0.02 3.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.58 0.61 0.03 5.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.47 0.70 0.23 50.54

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,137.86 3,137.86 3,112.62 3,112.62 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,176.73 3,176.73 3,149.28 3,149.28 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12,332.60 12,329.90 12,282.60 12,273.30 11,919.80
Year Ending Dec-18 13,110.80 13,110.80 13,019.80 13,021.50 12,509.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.63 0.63 0.58 0.58 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.54 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.34 2.34 2.32 2.28 2.21
Year Ending Dec-18 2.63 2.63 2.60 2.56 2.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

