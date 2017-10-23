Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)
PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
273.15INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.70 (+3.68%)
Prev Close
Rs263.45
Open
Rs263.45
Day's High
Rs274.00
Day's Low
Rs263.45
Volume
3,838,827
Avg. Vol
4,450,740
52-wk High
Rs274.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|11
|12
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|15
|15
|16
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.17
|2.14
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|274,586.00
|402,779.00
|193,306.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|312,537.00
|569,949.00
|182,888.00
|329,875.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|376,011.00
|810,479.00
|220,581.00
|442,991.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|10.52
|12.30
|8.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|12.09
|13.50
|6.26
|11.55
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|14.40
|17.60
|8.04
|13.67
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|60,759.10
|51,089.50
|9,669.58
|15.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|64,309.90
|61,079.40
|3,230.46
|5.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|72,416.80
|48,218.50
|24,198.33
|33.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|89,714.90
|72,504.70
|17,210.22
|19.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|92,254.40
|82,251.20
|10,003.18
|10.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1.59
|1.19
|0.40
|25.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1.43
|1.66
|0.23
|16.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.05
|1.65
|0.60
|57.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.05
|2.01
|0.96
|91.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.47
|1.09
|0.38
|26.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|274,586.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|312,537.00
|312,537.00
|316,822.00
|316,299.00
|329,875.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|376,011.00
|376,011.00
|383,237.00
|386,512.00
|442,991.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.09
|12.09
|12.03
|11.97
|11.55
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.40
|14.40
|14.35
|14.30
|13.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-India's Petronet LNG to complete 500-km kochi pipeline by Dec 2018 - Chairman
- REFILE-BRIEF-India's Petronet LNG exec says to add 12.5 mln T/yr import facility next year
- BUZZ-GAIL (India) hits 3-1/2-month high after Morgan Stanley raises rating
- BRIEF-Petronet LNG gets shareholders' nod for hike in FII/FPI shareholding limit to 40 pct
- ExxonMobil slashes LNG price to India in bad omen for producers