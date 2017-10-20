Edition:
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€35.69
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
177,741
52-wk High
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.42 2.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,918.00 1,918.00 1,918.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 6,885.82 7,099.00 6,811.00 7,064.96
Year Ending Dec-18 11 7,267.54 7,523.00 7,154.00 7,382.38
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 2.70 2.95 2.54 2.61
Year Ending Dec-18 12 2.93 3.33 2.69 2.93
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.40 21.40 14.60 19.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 978.00 1,192.20 214.20 21.90
Quarter Ending Sep-11 945.00 1,034.50 89.50 9.47
Quarter Ending Mar-11 967.00 977.80 10.80 1.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,918.00 1,918.00 1,918.00 1,918.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6,885.82 6,885.82 6,891.36 6,895.18 7,064.96
Year Ending Dec-18 7,267.54 7,267.54 7,267.45 7,271.45 7,382.38
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.70 2.70 2.69 2.66 2.61
Year Ending Dec-18 2.93 2.93 2.97 2.97 2.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

