Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,918.00 1,918.00 1,918.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 6,885.82 7,099.00 6,811.00 7,064.96 Year Ending Dec-18 11 7,267.54 7,523.00 7,154.00 7,382.38 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 2.70 2.95 2.54 2.61 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2.93 3.33 2.69 2.93 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.40 21.40 14.60 19.00